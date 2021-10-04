Geek News on the Radio for October 4th, 2021

Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage Holds New Pandemic Box Office Record
Over the weekend, Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage made $90.1 million in North American box offices, breaking the previous record for Black Widow’s $80.4 million premier.
Marvel Suing to Keep From Copyright Termination
Multiple heirs of some late comic book geniuses including Stan Lee, Steve Ditko and Gene Colan have complained about Marvel’s ownership of certain characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor, and others.
New Guardians of the Galaxy Ride at Epcot
Disney has revealed a new ride coming to Epcot in 2022. The new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride will feature a backwards roller coaster as well as the “Wonders of Xandar” pavilion.
New Spinoff The Suicide Squad: Peacemaker
John Cena will play Christopher Smith- The Peacemaker in a new The Suicide Squad TV series. The new series will tell to story of the origin of Peacemaker while also showing what happened to the character after the events of The Suicide Squad movie.
