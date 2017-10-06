Boner Fight for October 6th, 2017

A student comedy troupe at Brigham Young University has cut a sketch — a parody of Disney’s “Moana” and the LDS camp classic “Johnny Lingo” — from an upcoming production after complaints from members of Utah’s Pacific Islander community that it was offensive. “They didn’t know the extent to which that would offend that population,” said George Nelson, a theater professor at BYU and faculty adviser to the student group, BYU’s Divine Comedy. BYU is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The sketch, “Moana You Ugly,” combined music from last year’s Disney hit and ideas from the 1969 LDS Church-produced short “Johnny Lingo.” The short film, once a staple of LDS lessons but now regarded as comically out-of-date, tells of a Polynesian woman, Mahana, who is deemed ugly and unmarriageable by her elders — until a trader offers the exorbitant sum of eight cows for her hand, thus raising her self-worth.

Boner Candidate #2: I VIEW IT AS COMMUNITY OUTREACH.

A Chicago-area deli is facing backlash after one of its owners sent out a tweet in response to the Las Vegas mass shooting, calling it “community outreach.” Greg Morelli of Max’s Deli in Highland Park, Ill. said he felt “relief” when he heard about the shooting because it took place at a country music concert. “Soon as I heard it was country music, I felt relief. White people shooting white people isn’t terror … it’s community outreach. #LasVegas,” Morelli’s tweet read.

