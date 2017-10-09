Boner (Round One) for October 9th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I NEED TO REST; PROMISE ME YOU’LL STAY RIGHT THERE?

A local man is facing a litany of felony charges after breaking into a hotel room over the weekend and holding the occupant at gunpoint until he fell asleep. Jerry Allen Mills Jr., 36, of 3115 E. 5th Street in Panama City, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, burglary of an occupied dwelling with a firearm, false imprisonment, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and improper exhibition of a firearm in connection with the incident, which left a hotel guest and three front desk clerks fearing for their lives. According to police reports, a guest in Room 206 at the Days Inn on 23rd Street answered a knock at the door Saturday and was met with a gun. Mills allegedly forced his way into the hotel room and threatened to shoot the victim if he tried to run away. The two remained in the hotel room for an “extended period of time,” so long that Mills fell asleep and the victim was able to escape.

Boner Candidate #2: DEATH THREATS; THEY ALWAYS SOLVE PROBLEMS

Jourdan Rodrigue, the reporter who was the subject of what many believed to be sexist comments from Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, is apparently leaving the Panthers’ beat after allegedly receiving death threats. This represents the ugly underbelly of what has been a machismo culture around the NFL for far too long. Sure there’s probably just a few bad apples sending her said threats, but it’s the latest example of women in the usually male-dominated profession being treated in a disgusting way. The alleged threats themselves are also sickening in that they tell us a story of some rabid fans taking their fandom way too far.

Boner Candidate #3: THE DOVE SOAP PURITY TEST.

Customers are fuming over a racist new Dove ad showing a black woman turning herself into a white woman — which the company’s since yanked, claiming it “missed the mark.” The ad was released Saturday afternoon and showed four pictures – two of the smiling black woman pulling her t-shirt over her head and two of her apparently morphing into a white woman. A bottle of Dove body wash was displayed in the corner. The red-faced personal care brand quickly pulled the ad and issued a statement on its Facebook page. “Dove is committed to representing the beauty of diversity. In an image we posted this week, we missed the mark in thoughtfully representing women of color and we deeply regret the offense that it has caused,” Dove said. “The feedback that has been shared is important to us and we’ll use it to guide us in the future.” The apology received a barrage of outraged comments.

