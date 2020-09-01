Boner Fight for September 1, 2020

BONER FIGHT

Boner Candidate #1: I’M GONNA NEED EXTRA NAPKINS

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a Taco Bell in the 1000 block of S. Meridian Saturday night just before 9:00 p.m. in reference to a call about a man going through the drive-thru naked. According to police reports, Christopher Sale, 61, was in his vehicle in the drive-thru completely naked. Sale paid for his order at the restaurant and then reportedly asked the employees for an additional taco. One of the employees was not comfortable with this and another employee gave him the additional taco when he then asked for more sauce, still not leaving the drive-thru.

Boner Candidate #2: IT WAS A DRUG OVERDOSE

A defense attorney for the fired Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in connection with the death of George Floyd is asking a judge to drop all charges, arguing the 46-year-old man’s death was allegedly from a drug overdose and not caused by the officer planting his knee in the back of Floyd’s neck. Defense attorney Eric J. Nelson filed the motion in Hennepin County, Minnesota, District Court on Friday, claiming prosecutors have failed to show probable cause for charging Derek Chauvin with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Nelson contends Chauvin acted on his training from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) in the use of a “Maximal Restraint Technique” and did so out of concern that Floyd might harm himself or the officers struggling to arrest him. The Minneapolis Police Department policy on “Maximal Restraint Technique” says it “shall only be used in situations where handcuffed subjects are combative and still pose a threat to themselves, officers or others, or could cause significant damage to property if not properly restrained.”

