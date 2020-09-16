Boner Fight for September 16, 2020

Boner Fight

Boner Candidate #1:UTAH SHOULD BE PROUD OF IT’S AG

Sean Reyes, Utah’s attorney general, had a good seat for President Donald Trump’s indoor rally in Henderson, Nev., on Sunday — and Reyes’ Democratic challenger is criticizing him for attending. “Here is Sean Reyes, at the Indoor Trump rally in Nevada – NOT wearing a mask,” attorney Greg Skordas, the Democrat running against Reyes in this year’s general election, wrote in a tweet posted Tuesday. “Utah deserves and [sic] AG who will focus on Utah, not spend all his time sucking up to the White House.”

The tweet includes an image, taken from a Tuesday broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” (which also referenced an indoor Trump event Monday in Arizona).

Boner Candidate #2: SOMEONE HAS IT OUT FOR THE CATHOLICS

MIDVALE, Utah — Just one night after its statue of St. Therese was smashed, a Catholic church in Midvale had one of its parish residences broken into Monday night. The iconic statue in front of St. Therese of the Child Jesus Catholic Church was pushed off its pedestal Sunday night, which resulted in the statue’s head breaking off. St. Therese of the Child Jesus Catholic Church. The church told FOX 13 Monday that it has seen a recent increase in vandalism.

