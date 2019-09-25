Boner Fight for September 25th, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: DADDY. DADDY. HELP ME
A family in Taylorsville received a terrifying phone call from a man who said he kidnapped their seven-year-old daughter. The call turned out to be a scam, but police say it is significantly more aggressive and elaborate than most. The scammer even pretended to put the girl on the phone, instantly scaring mother Meghan Garfield and father Christopher Cook. “When we answered it, we could hear a little girl who was crying and saying, ‘Daddy! Daddy, help me!’” Garfield said. “It makes me cry every time… We didn’t think it was (real), but on the off-chance that it was, it was just terrifying.” Read More
BONER CANDIDATE #2: ST. GEORGE PRIDE
Municipal officials in Utah say they want to reevaluate an ordinance that allowed banners for a gay pride festival to be hung from city light posts. The Spectrum reported banners in St. George for the Pride of Southern Utah festival Saturday have caused a discussion of possible limits on signage hung from city-owned property. The festival that drew hundreds of people to the city in southwest Utah also caused online debates about the banners on St. George Boulevard. The discussion began after an email from Councilwoman Michele Randall saying she was unhappy with the banners was posted on social media. Randall’s message says the city council should reconsider allowing “political statements” on municipal property. Mayor Jon Pike says the policy that likely predates the current council should be reconsidered. Read More
