Boner Fight for September 26th, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: NO CARS ALLOWED, MIKE.
Vice President Mike Pence sparked outrage on social media Saturday when he traveled in the first-ever motorcade to drive down the streets of Michigan’s car-free Mackinac Island, HuffPost reported. Pence, who traveled to the island for the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference, was the first sitting vice president to ever visit the island, according to the Detroit Free Press. However, former presidents Harry Truman, John F. Kennedy, Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton all visited the island while respecting its 121-year prohibition on cars, according to HuffPost. Ford, the only sitting president to visit the island, rode around in a horse-drawn carriage, though the secret service did stash a car on the island in case of an emergency. Read More
BONER CANDIDATE #2: WE DIDN’T MEAN TO DO THAT
White House Sends Impeachment Talking Points to Democrats, Then Tries to Recall Them. “They’re complete Orwellian lies and toxic trash,” Representative Bill Pascrell Jr., a Democrat who received the message, said of the talking points. (He did not use them). The White House sent top Democratic lawmakers a list of talking points to counter “myths” it said were being spread by Democrats.CreditCreditSamuel Corum for The New York Times. Read More
