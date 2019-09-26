Sean Means Reviews Movies for September 26th, 2019

Artsies:

Jay Myself – TBD

Jay Myself documents the monumental move of renowned photographer and artist, Jay Maisel, who, in February 2015 after 48 years, begrudgingly sold his home; the 35,000 square-foot, 100-year-old landmark building in Manhattan known simply as “The Bank.” Through the intimate lens of filmmaker and Jay’s protégé, noted artist and photographer Stephen Wilkes, the viewer is taken on a remarkable journey through Jay’s life as an artist, mentor, and man; a man grappling with time, life, change, and the end of an era in New York City. Read More

Director: Stephen Wilkes

Starring: Jay Maisel

A Name Without a Place – 0 1/2 stars

While retracing his late-brother’s footsteps through the Florida Keys, a sheltered young man stumbles upon the secret estate of a narcissistic recluse. Read More

Director: Kenny Riches

Starring: Bryan Burton, Charlotte Best, Patrick Fugit

The Sound of Silence – 2 1/2 stars

A successful “house tuner” in New York City, who calibrates the sound in people’s homes in order to adjust their moods, meets a client with a problem he can’t solve. Read More

Director: Michael Tyburski

Starring: Peter Sarsgaard, Rashida Jones, Tony Revolori

Aquarela – 3 stars

Water and ice are shown around the world, in all of their many powerful forms. Read More

Director: Viktor Kossakovsky

The Day Shall Come – 3 stars

An impoverished preacher who brings hope to the Miami projects is offered cash to save his family from eviction. He has no idea his sponsor works for the FBI who plan to turn him into a criminal by fueling his madcap revolutionary dreams. Read More

Director: Christopher Morris Starring: Anna Kendrick, Danielle Brooks, Denis O’Hare

Fartsies:

Abominable – not screened by me

A magical Yeti must return to his family. Read More

Directors: Jill Culton, Todd Wilderman (co-director) Starring: Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor

Judy – 3 stars

Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Read More

Director: Rupert Goold

Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock

Opening next week:

Joker

Monos