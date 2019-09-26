Sean Means Reviews Movies for September 26th, 2019

Artsies:
Jay Myself – TBD
Jay Myself documents the monumental move of renowned photographer and artist, Jay Maisel, who, in February 2015 after 48 years, begrudgingly sold his home; the 35,000 square-foot, 100-year-old landmark building in Manhattan known simply as “The Bank.” Through the intimate lens of filmmaker and Jay’s protégé, noted artist and photographer Stephen Wilkes, the viewer is taken on a remarkable journey through Jay’s life as an artist, mentor, and man; a man grappling with time, life, change, and the end of an era in New York City. Read More
Director: Stephen Wilkes
Starring: Jay Maisel
A Name Without a Place – 0 1/2 stars
Director: Kenny Riches
The Sound of Silence – 2 1/2 stars
Director: Michael Tyburski
Aquarela – 3 stars
Director: Viktor Kossakovsky
The Day Shall Come – 3 stars
Director: Christopher Morris
Starring: Anna Kendrick, Danielle Brooks, Denis O’Hare
Fartsies:
Abominable – not screened by me
Directors: Jill Culton, Todd Wilderman (co-director)
Starring: Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor
Judy – 3 stars
Director: Rupert Goold
Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock
Opening next week:
Joker
Monos
