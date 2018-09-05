Boner Fight for September 5th, 2018

BONER FIGHT

BONER CANDIDATE #1: WELCOME BACK TO SCHOOL YOUNG STUDENTS.

A Chinese kindergarten principal has been fired after she welcomed students back to school at the beginning of term with a pole dancing display. Hundreds of children and parents at the Xinshahui kindergarten in Shenzhen, in the southern province of Guangdong, watched as a female pole dancer performed on a flag pole in a large courtyard. Videos posted by parents on Monday show the skimpily-dressed dancer spinning and leaning seductively on the flagpole, from which a Chinese flag was flying. Speaking to state media, the principal, Lai Rong, said there had been 500 children aged 3 to 6 and 100 parents in attendance.

Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: DON’T BE TELLING ME HOW TO RAISE MY BOY.

Police and social workers are investigating a woman who was recorded repeatedly dunking her 3-year-old son’s head in a toilet and flushing it. In a statement issued Sunday, the Leesburg Police Department said detectives are working with prosecutors to determine whether to bring charges against the woman, who has been identified as Kaitlyn Wolf. Since the video went viral, officers have had to park outside the woman’s central Florida home in response to multiple threats. Wolf told WKMG the video has been taken out of context and that the screaming boy also was laughing. She says he said, “Let’s do it again” when the video was finished. Wolf said the video wasn’t intended for Facebook. The Orlando Sentinel reports the video was posted by the girlfriend of the child’s father.

Read More