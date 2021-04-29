Boner of the Day for April 29, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THE JAB MAKES ME VIRILE

An 85 year old man got the COVID vaccine and then violates the lock down rule twice within an hour to meet up with prostitutes. via New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: OH SURE…BUT THAT AMAZON ARROW IS ALLOWED TO BE EVERYWHERE

CCTV staff wasn’t allowed to post a signal warning people of closing lanes on a roadway because it looked too much like a penis. via Metro

Boner Candidate #3: HOW CAN PEOPLE BE SO UGLY

A panel of Prehistoric petroglyphs in Moab was defaced with the words White Power. via Salt Lake Tribune

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: BLACK MARKET FINCHES

A man was caught at JFK trying to smuggle in 35 Finches in hair curlers. via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: NO NBA IN THIS BAR UNTIL JAMES IS OUT

A Bar in Cincinnati refuses to show any NBA games until they expel Lebron James. via USA Today

Boner Candidate #3: SOME OF THE GOP WANTS TO CONTINUE WITH THE LIE

A group of GOP politicians refuse to delete the tweets about Kamala Harris even though the story has been debunked. via Huffington Post