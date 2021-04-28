News

Noel Gallagher Teases Something For Thursday

Posted on

Noel Gallagher has something planned for this week – we just don’t know quite what yet.

The ex-Oasis founder posted a pic to social media with the date 29.04.21 – that’s April 29th to us Americans – but offered no other details.
Gallagher said recently he’s been in the studio working on a new album, so presumably, it has to do with that.

Forget Noel’s new song, let’s focus on dates – which is better, going month/day/year like Americans or day/month/year as the Brits do?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top