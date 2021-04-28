Noel Gallagher Teases Something For Thursday

Noel Gallagher has something planned for this week – we just don’t know quite what yet.

The ex-Oasis founder posted a pic to social media with the date 29.04.21 – that’s April 29th to us Americans – but offered no other details.

Gallagher said recently he’s been in the studio working on a new album, so presumably, it has to do with that.

He's teased the arrival of new material this Thursdayhttps://t.co/4lMBYt07Ju — NME (@NME) April 28, 2021

