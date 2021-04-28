Primus Relaunching Rush Tribute Tour In August

Primus is ready to get back on the road with their long-awaited A Tribute To Kings tour.

The tour – one of many delayed in 2020 – will see the band pay tribute to their heroes in Rush, by covering the classic 1977 Rush album A Farewell To Kings in its entirety.

This week, the band announced rescheduled tour dates, kicking off August 10th in Boise and wrapping up October 25th in Phoenix. Wolfmother and The Sword will join them on tour.

Frontman Les Claypool said that after a year off he’s “anxious and excited” to get back on stage and “belt out some girthy ditties to sweaty

throngs of punters”.

