Get Ready: Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Fight Announced For June 6 In Miami

Put this one on your calendar.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is returning to the ring this summer.

The five-time undefeated world champion announced Tuesday night on Instagram that he will fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida.

The fight was originally scheduled for February before being postponed.

Mayweather retired after defeating MMA star Conor McGregor in a 2017 bout in Vegas.

How do you think this matchup is going to go?