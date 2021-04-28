Get Ready: Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Fight Announced For June 6 In Miami

Put this one on your calendar.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is returning to the ring this summer.
The five-time undefeated world champion announced Tuesday night on Instagram that he will fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida.
The fight was originally scheduled for February before being postponed.
Mayweather retired after defeating MMA star Conor McGregor in a 2017 bout in Vegas.
How do you think this matchup is going to go?
