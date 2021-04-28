Boner Fight for April 28th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: WHERE IS YOUR PROOF BURGESS?

Burgess Owens spent his Monday on Fox News making the baseless claim that Salt Lake City’s murder rate has increased by 40% as a result of “defunding” the police budget by $5,000,000.

via The Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #2: THERE IS HOT SPOT RESERVED IN HELL FOR MR. LAPIERRE AND HIS WIFE SUSAN.

Head of the NRA, Wayne LaPierre travelled with his wife and other NRA members to hunt African Bush Elephants. After LaPierre couldn’t hit the elephant, he shot it multiple times in the wrong place at point blank range while the elephant was immobilized by others. His wife then cut off the tail, and held it in the air.

via The New Yorker