Boner of the Day for August 25th, 2021

ROUND ONE
BONER CANDIDATE #1: HEY MITT. EVER HEAR OF THE FALL OF SAIGON?
Mitt Romney recently called Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan the biggest “mess up” he has seen during his life.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: BROWNIES AND BEARD HAIR.
A Twitter user posted a video of Rudy Giuliani eating soup and brownies, looking at an iPad and shaving his face at JFK.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: EASILY THE WORST PEOPLE IN THE WORLD.
The head of the NRA and his wife had multiple hunting trophies from a trip to Botswana secretly shipped back to the United States.
ROUND TWO
BONER CANDIDATE #1: I NEED MY ORIGINAL RECIPIE NOW.
A Memphis woman threw a drink and pulled a gun on KFC employees because she believed her meal was taking too long.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: ASSHATS…GRANDSTANDING ASSHATS.
Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton and Republican Rep. Peter Meijer chartered an unauthorized plane to Kabul to provide “oversight”.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: OR, PERHAPS THESE ARE THE WORST PEOPLE IN THE WORLD.
The two daughters of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman were allegedly not invited to their father’s wedding because they support the Black Lives Matter movement.
