Boner of the Day for August 26th, 2021

ROUND ONE
BONER CANDIDATE #1: HE HAD A LOT OF MED STUDENT DEBT TO PAY OFF.
A doctor in Florida was fired after he was found to be selling mask opt-out letters to parents of children in schools with masks mandates.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: LIKE A SEX WORKER? REALLY?
On Tuesday, the man who was photographed as a child for the Nirvana album ‘Nevermind’ filed a lawsuit because he now believes that the nude image constituted child pornography.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: WON’T SOMEONE PLEASE RUN AGAINST WEILER?
Todd Weiler has taken to Twitter to debate the fact that children aren’t likely to die from COVID-19.
ROUND TWO
BONER CANDIDATE #1: CRUELTY SHOWS ITSELF IN SO MANY WAYS.
Petroglyphs in Moab’s Mill Creek can were recently vandalized and officials are asking for information about how it might have happened.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: THAT’S RIGHT KAYLEIGH..UNLESS YOU CONSIDER ALL THE CABINET RESIGNATIONS.
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany went on Fox News to say that Donald Trump’s time in office was “crisis free”.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: YES YOU ARE AN IDIOT.
Gregory Smith responded to a tweet of the pride flag at Layton High School saying, “Time to get out our muskets”.
