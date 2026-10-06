Boner of the Day From October 6th, 2026

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #1 SHE’S NOT THE MOST ATTRACTIVE GAL

According to an article on The Daily Beast, Megyn Kelly has made offensive comments on her satellite radio show towards an alleged rape victim at Cornell University. Kelly said, “No one will even consider the possibility that this woman made a decision to get it on with four men total, not seven, and enjoyed it because—I’m just going to be honest, she’s not the most attractive gal.” This was said about a woman who claimed to have been raped at Cornell back in 2024. The article goes on to say that Kelly justified her comments by saying, “I’m not trying to be insulting. I’m just trying to tell you the narrative that is likely to have occurred here, in my opinion. And why can’t we account for that possibility? That the girl who was never the most sought-after suddenly had four guys who wanted to have sex with her. And she counted this, yeah, in her inebriated state, as a win and liked the feeling of being sexy and desired and wanted. It happens. Sorry, it does. And that’s why she kept saying yes.” The unidentified woman initially took a few weeks to come forward about the rape to to police at the school, and that’s a large reason Kelly has issue with the situation. Her comments came about after the alleged rape victim filed for legal action against the school.

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Boner Candidate #2 YOU’RE SUPPOSED TO YELL “HUG YOU” AT THE REF, NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND

According to an article on the New York Post’s website ,two NFL referees are facing backlash and discipline after they were both involved in separate incidents of public anger towards players during games. Jeff Seeman was caught on camera swearing at Trey McBride, the tight end for the Cardinals. And in a separate incident, referee Adrian Hill, can be seen shouting at a player for the Vikings who was trying to help him up after the player accidentally ran into him. “This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable. Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard,” said JC Tretter who is the executive director of the NFL Player’s Association. Both Seeman and Hill received temporary suspensions.

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Boner Candidate #3 WHEN YOU GOTTA GO, YOU GOTTA GO

A man in Texas was arrested after he drove his car through the front of a Kroger store on purpose because he needed to use the bathroom. An article on Complex.com shares details and indicates that the police posted about the incident on Facebook saying, “On Sunday, September 27th, at approximately [4:28 a.m.] a known male individual intentionally accelerated into Kroger, causing extensive damage to the pharmacy entrance. Further investigation revealed the driver needed to use the restroom and was upset the doors were locked. I guess when you gotta go, you gotta go. But we strongly advise finding a store open for business…to do your business.”

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