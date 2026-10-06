Radio From Hell | 10.06.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and we have a Utah Word of the Day for you, just before we crown the Boner of the Day. After that, we take your calls for Hello Yeah What, and we challenge a listener to Beat Gina! Then, we have another Utah Word for you before talking about a corgi race, and we finish with the Boner Recap and news.
Watch above or listen below!!!
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