Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 26th, 2021

Artsies:

Together • British COVID-lockdown drama • Megaplex Gateway • 3 stars

A husband and wife are forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of the COVID-19 lockdown. via IMDB

Director: Stephen Daldry, Justin Martin

Starring: James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan, Samuel Logan

Ailey • documentary on Alvin Ailey • Salt Lake Film Society virtual cinema • 3 1/2 stars

An immersive portrait of dance pioneer Alvin Ailey, told through his own words and a new dance inspired by his life. via IMDB

Director: Jamila Wignot

Starring: Judith Jamison, Bill T. Jones

Not Going Quietly • documentary on activist Ady Barkan • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

Ady Barkan’s life is upended when he is diagnosed with ALS, but a confrontation with a powerful senator catapults him to national fame and ignites a once-in-a-generation political movement. via IMDB

Director: Nicholas Bruckman

Starring: Ady Barkan, Cory Booker, Tracey Corder

Fartsies:

Candyman • Horror thriller, sequel/reboot • theaters • 4 stars

A “spiritual sequel” to the horror film Candyman (1992) that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. via IMDB

Director: Nia DaCosta

Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett