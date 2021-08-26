Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 26th, 2021

Artsies:
Together • British COVID-lockdown drama • Megaplex Gateway • 3 stars
A husband and wife are forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of the COVID-19 lockdown. via IMDB
Director: Stephen Daldry, Justin Martin
Starring: James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan, Samuel Logan
Ailey • documentary on Alvin Ailey • Salt Lake Film Society virtual cinema • 3 1/2 stars
An immersive portrait of dance pioneer Alvin Ailey, told through his own words and a new dance inspired by his life. via IMDB
Director: Jamila Wignot
Starring: Judith Jamison, Bill T. Jones
Not Going Quietly • documentary on activist Ady Barkan • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
Ady Barkan’s life is upended when he is diagnosed with ALS, but a confrontation with a powerful senator catapults him to national fame and ignites a once-in-a-generation political movement. via IMDB
Director: Nicholas Bruckman
Starring: Ady Barkan, Cory Booker, Tracey Corder
Fartsies:
Candyman • Horror thriller, sequel/reboot • theaters • 4 stars
A “spiritual sequel” to the horror film Candyman (1992) that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. via IMDB
Director: Nia DaCosta
Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett
