BONER CANDIDATE #1: WON’T SOMEONE PLEASE RUN AGAINST WEILER?

Todd Weiler has taken to Twitter to debate the fact that children aren’t likely to die from COVID-19.

via Twitter

BONER CANDIDATE #2: YES YOU ARE AN IDIOT.

Gregory Smith responded to a tweet of the pride flag at Layton High School saying, “Time to get out our muskets”.

via Standard Examiner