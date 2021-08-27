Boner of the Day for August 27th, 2021

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: IS THIS GOING TO AFFECT THE RESALE VALUE?

A man in Greenville, NC flipped his Corvette when he attempted to take one last joy ride before putting his car up for sale.

via WRAL

BONER CANDIDATE #2: IF YOU WANT IT TO BE FAIR LET’S TEACH THE ANIMALS TO SHOOT GUNS.

The DWR asked for feedback from hunters about installing trail cameras to help maintain the wildlife population. The hunters thought the cameras wouldn’t allow for a “fair chase”.

via Fox13

BONER CANDIDATE #3: EITHER ‘DRUNK’ OR ‘ALCOHOLIC’ IS THE WORD YOU’RE LOOKING FOR RUDY.

In an interview with NBC News, Rudy Giuliani hesitantly denied being an alcoholic or that alcohol has fueled any of his recent erratic behavior.

via Yahoo! News

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THEY’LL BE ISIS X SOON ENOUGH.

During an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Donald Trump accidentally said ‘ISIS-X’ instead of ‘ISIS-K’.

via Yahoo! News

BONER CANDIDATE #2: PLEASE. THROW YOUR STASH OUT THE WINDOW IF YOU MUST DISPOSE OF IT.

During a drug bust, Toronto Police discovered that three drug dealers attempted to rid of 115 individual gram bags of cocaine by flushing them down the toilet.

via blogTO

BONER CANDIDATE #3: ICK.

The TSA Instagram account recently posted a video of pieces of raw chicken on the luggage carousel at an airport.

via Fox13