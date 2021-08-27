Boner Fight for August 27th, 2021

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: EITHER ‘DRUNK’ OR ‘ALCOHOLIC’ IS THE WORD YOU’RE LOOKING FOR RUDY.

In an interview with NBC News, Rudy Giuliani hesitantly denied being an alcoholic or that alcohol has fueled any of his recent erratic behavior.

via Yahoo! News

BONER CANDIDATE #2: ICK.

The TSA Instagram account recently posted a video of pieces of raw chicken on the luggage carousel at an airport.

via Fox13