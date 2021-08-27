Boner Fight for August 27th, 2021

ROUND ONE
BONER CANDIDATE #1: EITHER ‘DRUNK’ OR ‘ALCOHOLIC’ IS THE WORD YOU’RE LOOKING FOR RUDY.
In an interview with NBC News, Rudy Giuliani hesitantly denied being an alcoholic or that alcohol has fueled any of his recent erratic behavior.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: ICK.
The TSA Instagram account recently posted a video of pieces of raw chicken on the luggage carousel at an airport.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.