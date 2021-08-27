Boners

Boner Fight for August 27th, 2021

Posted on

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: EITHER ‘DRUNK’ OR ‘ALCOHOLIC’ IS THE WORD YOU’RE LOOKING FOR RUDY.

In an interview with NBC News, Rudy Giuliani hesitantly denied being an alcoholic or that alcohol has fueled any of his recent erratic behavior.

via Yahoo! News

BONER CANDIDATE #2: ICK.

The TSA Instagram account recently posted a video of pieces of raw chicken on the luggage carousel at an airport.

via Fox13

 

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top