Boner of the Day for October 21st, 2019

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: IT WAS AN EXPERIMENT

(CNN)A school in India has apologized after photos emergedof students wearing cardboard boxes on their headsduring an exam to discourage cheating. The Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri, in India’s southwestern Karnataka state, implemented a trial run of the new measure last Wednesday, according to school management head M.B. Sateesh. A staff member photographed the students sitting in neat rows, theirheads obscured by cardboard boxes. The front of the boxes had been cut out, allowing students to see their desks and exam sheets but restricting their vision, similar to blinkers used on a horse. The students were at the Bhagat Pre-University College in the town of Haveri, in India’s Karnataka state. The photos were posted on Facebook by a staff member and promptly went viral, according to CNN affiliate CNN-News18.

Before long, the school was facing widespread criticism on social media. Even government officials weighed in — S. Suresh Kumar, the state education minister, said in a tweet that the school’s practice was “unacceptable.” “Nobody has any right to treat anybody more so students like animals,” Kumar wrote. “This (perversion) will be dealt with aptly.” Read More

Boner Candidate #2: HEY FARMER WEED, WHAT YA GROWIN’?

SAVANNAH, NY — Dale Weed jumped at the opportunity to grow industrial hemp on his upstate New York farm, but he didn’t think the demand for his crop would be so high among thieves. Weed believes people are stealing his hemp plants because they think they’re marijuana, which looks and smells the same. Unlike marijuana, though, hemp contains very low levels of THC and won’t get you high. Hemp plants can be processed and used for things like food, clothing and CBD products. “It started out with taking 20 plants and escalated to 100 plants. It was just once a week, and now it’s escalated to every day,” Weed told local television station WHAM. “To them, it’s worthless. You can smoke a whole telephone pole of this without having any effect.” Weed estimates his losses are in the tens of thousands of dollars, and he’s not the only local farmer dealing with theft. He chose to speak out hoping he could convince people to think twice before stealing from growers. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: THE SEXY CHEF MAKES ME NOT WANT TO EAT.

Red-haired Ruby, from Texas, USA, whips up everything from muffins to pasta salad wearing nothing but a tiny apron. Her ‘recipe’ videos are a hit with fans, and Ruby uses strategically place emojis to cover her modesty when her apron slips. While her cooking videos aren’t that long – two minutes on average – some of her tutorials have been watched more than 900,000 times. Commenting on one of her most clips – a Tuscan chicken recipe – one fan said: “I watched the whole video, and I don’t even cook.” Another wrote: “What did you cook for dinner again?” A third said: “Ruby could be making PBJ sandwiches and I still would be enraptured.” Ruby said that her point of her page was to spread “sexy comedic positivity”. She told the Daily Star: “It’s a great motivation for people to cook. “The majority of my patrons come for the healthy recipes and stay for the laughs. Read More

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #3: THE MOST RIDICULOUS THING EVER

An Ohio man says local officials cut a building in half to end a property dispute with him. It happened in Ruggles Township following a complaint by Brett Galloway, who contends township officials constructed a building that was partly on his property. “It is pretty much the most ridiculous thing ever,” Galloway told WJW. He said he has tried negotiating with township leaders since January, but last week, when they didn’t reach an agreement, officials put up a fence and cut down part of the building. About a third of the building still remains on Galloway’s property. Officials plan to tear down their portion. The building was used to store equipment. Galloway said he has another unrelated property issue with the township that is already in court, and he had hoped to get this matter resolved. WJW reached out to township officials to discuss the matter, but an employee referred the reporter to their legal counsel, the Ashland County prosecutor’s office. The county prosecutor said trustees tried to reach an agreement with Galloway, but when they couldn’t, they decided to tear down the building. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: MAYBE YOU SHOULD GO TO HAWAII TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO PAY YOUR DEBT

As 1 in 5 American adults wonder how to pay off their combined $1.6 trillion in student debt, Sallie Mae executives and sales team members wrestled with a different question: Between meetings, how should they spend their time on their five-day paid trip to the luxury Fairmont resort on Wailea beach in Maui? Sallie Mae brought more than 100 of its employees to Hawaii in August to celebrate a record year — $5 billion in student loans to 374,000 borrowers. The company said it didn’t pay for employees’ families to attend, but some did tag along. “We said, ‘Hey, look, Maui is a pretty nice spot.’ And so if you wanted to stay a few days or want to bring family, that’s up to you,” Ray Quinlan, CEO of Sallie Mae, told NBC News on the grounds of the Fairmont Hotel. Ray Quinlan, CEO of Sallie Mae, told NBC News the trip was in part to celebrate a record year of $5 billion in sales. NBC News Quinlan, in a walk-and-talk with NBC News, said the trip to Maui was not an “incentive trip.” “This is a sales get-together for all of our salespeople,” he said, adding the publicly traded company has been taking retreats like the Maui one since it was founded in the 1970s to service federal education loans. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: THAT IS A HUGE SLICE OF PIZZA

They’re keeping things saucy. For their engagement photoshoot, these lovebirds got completely naked — save for some tiny, strategically placed pizza slices. Jozmen and Felicia Robinson’s sexy strip-down took place about two weeks before they wed in Cancun, Mexico, this past September — when their bodies were at their most camera-ready. “I thought, ‘We’re going to get in the best shape of our lives, so let’s get this picture,’ ” Jozmen, 32, tells The Post. That said, the Memphis, Tenn., personal trainers are pretty much always down to walk around in the buff. “We’re both just very naked people,” says Felicia, 32. “If you see him at the pool, he’s wearing the shortest shorts, and I’m wearing the smallest bathing suit.” So, why the cheesy coverings? “My favorite food is pizza,” says Felicia, who often wears a sterling silver pizza necklace when she’s more clothed. “My whole life I’ve been obsessed. If anyone asks what’s for dinner, they can skip me, because I’m just gonna say ‘pizza.’ ” It also holds a special place in their hearts. When Jozmen proposed to Felicia last year, he surprised her with a whole pie with the words “marry me” written in toppings. Read More