Boner Preview for March 6th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: MY DEGREE IS IN ALL YOU CAN EAT LANGOSTINO AND MALIBU CHICKEN

The information that was posted on the Iowa Senate Republican’s website used to suggest that Mark Chelgren, a state lawmaker, held a business degree. State Sen. Mark Chelgren (R-Ottumwa) (Charlie Neibergall/AP) But that wasn’t exactly the case, according to NBC News and other media outlets, which this week reported that Chelgren instead held a certificate for a training program for the chain restaurant Sizzler. Still, Chelgren — a Republican who represents the Iowa Senate’s 41st District in the southeastern part of the state — told the Associated Pressthat he didn’t mean to mislead people.

Boner Candidate #2: WHO KNEW JESUS LIKED DRIVE-IN MOVIES?

After being temporarily removed on Friday night, the Facebook page for a Tennessee Valley Drive-In has been restored. The owners made a post saying that the theater would not run the new Beauty and the Beast because of a homosexual character. The owners of the Henagar Drive-in Theatre in DeKalb County took to social media to make the announcement Thursday night. The post and the Henagar Drive-In Facebook page could not be found Friday night but returned Saturday evening. At this time it’s unclear if the owners removed the page or if the removal was a precaution from Facebook, which will temporarily remove a page if it’s reported too many times.

Boner Candidate #3: PROUD TO WEAR THE TITLE OF UNITED STATES MARINE.

Active duty and retired members of the United States Marine Corps are being investigated for sharing nude photos of women—many of them fellow Marines—on a secret Facebook page. Some of these photographs were purportedly taken without the knowledge and consent of the subject. According to the AP, the Defense Department has begun an investigation into a secret Facebook group entitled “Marines United” where male active duty and retired Marines, as well as Navy Corpsman and British Royal Marines convened to swap nude photos of women. Photos of unaffiliated women were circulated together with pictures of female Marines and veterans. Additional photos were shared via a Google Drive link which had a following of roughly 30,000.

Boner Candidate #4: THE HUMBLE JUDGE

He allegedly used the bench to get women in the bedroom. An Arkansas judge has stepped down after being accused of giving female defendants lenient sentences in exchange for sexual favors. Judge Timothy Parker, of Carroll County, allegedly allowed more than a dozen women to exchange sex acts for better bond or release conditions. He was also accused of swapping cash and prescription pills with some of the women.

Boner Candidate #5: CRUCIFY HIM AND HE’LL DO HIS HOMEWORK

Kids, if you are reading this, please, stop, and finish your homework first. Please. Because one pair of Chinese parents literally crucified their son for not doing his. A shocking photo, showing a young boy kneeling on a plastic crate in the street with his arms and back taped to a wooden cross began circulating on local WeChat groups in Chongqing earlier this week, causing a Chongqing Evening News reporter to investigate on Tuesday.

Boner Candidate #6: HERE’S HOW TO GET A FREE MEAL… OR NOT.

A woman appears to have been caught putting her own hair in a meal before refusing to pay the bill at a Brisbane restaurant. The owners of Casa Nostre are now fighting to clear their reputation, sending footage of the incident to food rating website Trip Advisor after scathing reviews the day of the incident. Security footage shows the woman having eaten almost all of her meal when she appears to grab a hair from her head and drop it in her plate.

