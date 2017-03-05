Fresh X: Alt-J “3WW”

After teasing their new track, “3WW” on Friday, Alt-J debut the new single from their upcoming album “Relaxer.”

The band’s been busy: Thom released a solo album; Gus opened a restaurant; Joe watched a lot of films. We hadn’t set a time limit on our time off. And yet by August, they were ready to get back into the studio. The result is their third album, RELAXER, and they are really excited for you to hear it. “3WW”, traces the adventures of a wayward lad during a night on England’s northeast coast, culminating in the whispering of three worn words. “We think it could be the best thing we’ve done to date.”

The band goes on, “What of the album? To misquote German football coach Sepp Herberger, ‘The disc is round, the album lasts forty minutes. Everything else is pure theory.’ RELAXER was written partly on tour, partly in London, even a tiny bit in Leeds and Cambridge. It was recorded all over London – from Shoreditch to St John’s Wood, Crouch Hill to Brixton. We worked with producer Charlie Andrew for a third time. We ate a lot of rotisserie chicken. Everything else is for you to decide. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

The new album will be out on June 3rd.

Relaxer Tracklist:

01. 3WW

02. In Cold Blood

03. House of the Rising Sun

04. Hit Me Like That Snare

05. Deadcrush

06. Adeline

07. Last Year

08. Pleader