Boner (Round One) for April 14th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: OBAMA GIVEITH…TRUMP TAKETH AWAY
During the Obama administration, the number of people defaulting on their student loans grew astronomically. According to Bloomberg, the number was somewhere in the vicinity of 8.7 million people, which roughly translates to someone defaulting every 29 seconds. So what did President Obama do? He put in place policy memos that directed the Federal Student Aid Office to shift its focus, spend less time on debt collection, and help borrowers find ways to manage debt with repayment plans and other techniques. That sounds great, right? The government treating the people it lent money to as people and not accounts to be paid. Who could have a problem with that? Why, Betsy DeVos, of course. Everyone’s favorite underqualified secretary of education wants no part of such things. In order to cut costs, DeVos has decided that she’s going to throw Obama’s plans out the window and, as is becoming a theme with this administration, she has no replacement plan ready to go.
Boner Candidate #2: SURVIVOR: TRANSGENDER ISLAND
“Survivor” contestants have a reputation for double-crossing one another, but one competitor hit a new low when he outed a fellow player as transgender on Wednesday night’s episode. Jeff Varner told his tribe ― and the rest of the world ― that Zeke Smith is transgender during a shocking tribal council in the beloved reality TV show’s 34th season. According to EOnline.com, Varner admitted to “Survivor: Game Changers” host Jeff Probst “that he felt he was going home,” and then proceeded to out Smith in an attempt to paint him as untrustworthy and perhaps inspire other contestants to switch their votes. “There is deception here. Deceptions on levels, Jeff, that these guys don’t even understand,” Varner said. “Why haven’t you told anyone that you’re transgender?”
Boner Candidate #3: TRUMP IS NOT THE MARTIN LUTHER KING OF ANYTHING
