Just Stay In and Stream Coachella This Weekend

Sure you could be enjoying a weekend of 90 degrees, sunny California skies…

…and 3 days of amazing music. But why would you want to do that? Having opted out of the trip this year. I will miss the Spicy Pie and my Coachella family, but I just got a new TV and can order The Pie and save myself the music festival hangover. Plus, rarely is there a line at my bathroom…nor is it an outhouse. The good news is that Coachella is a festival that lies between Hollywood, Las Vegas, and Silicon Valley, which means a lot of smart, entertaining people made it so the rest of us can watch interviews and many of the performances and they do an amazing job at it. You can schedule what bands you want to see and everything.

The good news is that Coachella is a festival that lies between Hollywood, Las Vegas, and Silicon Valley, which means a lot of smart, entertaining people made it so the rest of us can watch interviews and many of the performances and they do an amazing job at it. You can schedule what bands you want to see and everything.

Here’s the schedule:

(the number in the parentheses denotes which feed the performer is on)

Friday, April 14th

23:35 – Tennis (1)

23:35 – Preservation Hall Jazz Band (2)

23:35 – Klangstof (3)

00:05 – Joseph (3)

00:10 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (1)

00:25 – Sampha (2)

00:50 – The Lemon Twigs (3)

01:00 – Bonobo (1)

01:10 – Broods (2)

01:35 – SOHN (3)

01:50 – Mac DeMarco (1)

02:00 – Francis and the Lights (2)

02:50 – Oh Wonder (2)

02:55 – Glass Animals (1)

03:20 – Big Gigantic (3)

03:40 – Banks (2)

03:45 – Father John Misty (1)

04:10 – Crystal Castles (3)

04:30 – Richie Hawtin (2)

04:45 – Phantogram (1)

05:00 – Mac Miller (3)

09:30 – Jagwar Ma (2)

05:35 – The xx (1)

05:55 – Steve Angello (3)

06:20 – DJ Shadow (2)

06:40 – Radiohead (1)

06:55 – Empire of the Sun (3)

07:15 – Capital Cities (2)

07:50 – Dillon Francis (3)

08:10 – D.R.A.M. (2)

Saturday, April 15th

23:35 – Local Natives (1)

23:35 – Arkells (2)

23:35 – Blossoms (3)

23:55 – Kaleo (2)

00:20 – Shura (3)

00:30 – Chicano Batman (1)

00:45 – Car Seat Headrest (2)

01:00 – Banks & Steelz (3)

01:15 – The Head and the Heart (1)

01:40 – The Atomics (2)

01:45 – Autograf (3)

02:10 – Bastille (1)

02:25 – Roisin Murphy (2)

02:35 – Little Dragon (3)

03:15 – DREAMCAR (2)

03:20 – Two Door Cinema Club (1)

03:25 – Mura Masa (3)

04:05 – Moderat (2)

04:15 – Gryffin (3)

04:20 – Future (1)

05:05 – Warpaint (2)

05:10 – Tory Lanez (3)

05:15 – ScHoolboy Q (1)

05:55 – Tycho (2)

06:00 – Röyksopp (3)

06:15 – Bon Iver (1)

06:45 – DJ Snake (2)

06:55 – Martin Garrix (3)

07:25 – Lady Gaga (1)

08:00 – Gucci Mane (2)

08:05 – Classix (3)

Sunday, April 16th

23:35 – Ezra Furman (1)

23:35 – Grace Mitchell (2)

00:15 – Anna Lunoe (3)

00:25 – Whitney (1)

00:25 – Preoccupations (2)

01:15 – Toots & The Maytals (1)

01:15 – Goldlink (2)

01:15 – NAO (3)

02:10 – Grouplove (1)

02:10 – Jack Garratt (2)

02:55 – Kaytranada (3)

03:00 – Kiiara (2)

03:20 – Future Islands (1)

03:55 – Tove Lo (2)

04:10 – DJ Khaled (3)

04:15 – Porter Robinson & Madeon (1)

04:40 – Hans Zimmer (2)

05:00 – Galantis (3)

05:20 – Lorde (1)

05:45 – Kehlani (2)

05:45 – Justice (3)

06:25 – Kendrick Lamar (1)

06:30 – New Order (2)

07:05 – Marshmello (3)

Happy Coachella Weekend 1 everybody, no matter where you are.