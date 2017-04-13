2017 Twilight Concert Series Lineup Announced

It’s all about Thursdays this summer!
Not to be outdone by the Red Butte Concert Series announcement earlier this week, we finally got a look at what Twilight has to offer this Summer at Pioneer Park.
- Little Dragon on July 20
- Xenia Rubinos on July 20
- Kurt Vile and the Violators on July 27
- Whitney on July 27
- Kamasi Washington on August 3
- Antibalas on August 3
- Solange on August 10
- Kaytranada on August 10
Early bird tickets are on sale now for $5. After that tickets go to $7.50 if you purchase before the day of the show when it will cost processors $10. There are also VIP options available.
More details over at the Twilight Concert Series site.
