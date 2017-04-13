2017 Twilight Concert Series Lineup Announced

It’s all about Thursdays this summer!

Not to be outdone by the Red Butte Concert Series announcement earlier this week, we finally got a look at what Twilight has to offer this Summer at Pioneer Park.

Little Dragon on July 20

Xenia Rubinos on July 20

Kurt Vile and the Violators on July 27

Whitney on July 27

Kamasi Washington on August 3

Antibalas on August 3

Solange on August 10

Kaytranada on August 10

Early bird tickets are on sale now for $5. After that tickets go to $7.50 if you purchase before the day of the show when it will cost processors $10. There are also VIP options available.

More details over at the Twilight Concert Series site.