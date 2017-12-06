Boner (Round One) for December 6th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I THINK THAT BODY BAG IS MOVING.

An Indian hospital has fired two doctors fired for mistakenly declaring a newborn baby boy dead. The baby was born at the Max Super Speciality Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, last Thursday but pronounced dead two hours later, the boy’s grandfather, Praveen Malik, told CNN. His mother had given birth to twins but the boy’s sister was declared stillborn. The parents were on their way to a cremation ground when they noticed “some movements” inside one of the polythene bags that the hospital gave them with the babies’ bodies. “When we opened the bag, we found the boy breathing. I was shocked. I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Malik said.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THE RACIST PANHANDLER

Ray Berry didn’t give a second thought to the homeless man who asked him and his four friends for change as they got out of his car outside a downtown Tampa restaurant. His friends were visiting from his hometown of Virginia Beach, Va., for a birthday celebration. The Nov. 17 reunion’s good vibe ended on the way home when Berry’s car was lit up by the lights of a convenience store. In foot-high letters, someone had etched the n-word on the hood of his 2015 Dodge Dart. The car doors and the trunk were also scratched. Shame, anger and shock welled up in the 29-year-old. He thought of his daughter and his soon-to-be-born son. “I felt empty and sad,” Berry said. “I felt the sadness of not being able to protect them from this.” An academic adviser at the University of Tampa, Berry said he doesn’t have the estimated $2,400 to repair his car. His insurer told him his premiums will go up if he makes a claim.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: HOW ABOUT A KICK IN THE GROIN?

A 77-year-old man was charged with battery after intentionally kicking his roommate in the groin. The two were arguing over whether the victim would move out or not, according to his Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. The victim had told the suspect he was moving out, but reversed his decision two days later. When he announced his decision, the suspect began to kick him in the groin “against his will,” the report said.

Read More