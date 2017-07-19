Boner (Round One) for July 19th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: SO WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO DO TO GET FIRED AROUND HERE?

A central Utah police chief is “trying to put the department back together” after an investigation revealed discrepancies in record keeping and policy protocols that divided the five-man force and led three officers to resign. Ephraim officials called for the investigation last month after three patrol officers accused Police Chief Ron Rasmussen of misconduct. Rasmussen had been negligent, according to investigators from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, but his negligence was not criminal. Rasmussen was reinstated June 28 after spending two weeks on paid administrative leave during the investigation. Upon his reinstatement, the three patrol officers — Larry Golding, Jared Hansen and Darren Pead — resigned with a strongly worded letter to city officials, leaving Rasmussen and Sgt. Len Gasser, who’d been interim chief in Rasmussen’s absence, to rebuild the department with new officers.

Boner Candidate #2: HAVE AN OPINION…THAT WILL GET YOU CANNED FOR SURE.

On June 5, Brigham Young University-Idaho adjunct professor Ruthie Robertson typed up an 854-word post on her private Facebook page. “In honor of LGBT Pride Month, I thought I would reveal some things in the name of authenticity,” the 22-year-old professor of political science began. Robertson, who is Mormon, went on to articulate her support of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender causes. She criticized LDS policies that include declaring same-sex couples apostates. A BYU-Idaho graduate, Robertson said she had been struggling with the church’s stances on LGBT issues. She has many LGBT friends, and she wanted them to know where she stood.

Boner Candidate #3: HEY OFFICER, CAN YOU GIVE ME A LIFT?

A Louisiana man left stranded on the side of the road flagged down what turned out to be a police car and was arrested for outstanding warrants early Monday morning. There had been a warrant out for the arrest of 30-year-old Jansen Simon since he allegedly used a hammer to pummel another man in the head during a bar fight. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the fight broke out in Cut Off, Louisiana on August 3, 2013. Simon was walking on the side of Highway 182 in Raceland early Monday. He stopped the deputy, who was in a marked police car heading home for the night. Simon was left by his friends on the side of the road, according to the sheriff’s department.

