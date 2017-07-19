Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of July 19th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Movie Wednesday at The Gateway

When the night falls you shall see the best picture…almost winner from last year as “La La Land” will be screened for free outside at The Gateway. The Gateway hosts a FREE family movie night every Wednesday through the summer. Gather the family, bring some comfy seats and head to The Plaza, adjacent to the Olympic Fountain, for a fun, family picture show. The popcorn is free and the movies are fun.

•Days of ’47 Rodeo and Cowboy Games at Utah State Fairpark

It’s a PRCA rodeo so big, they had to build a $16-million-dollar outdoor arena to hold it—The Komatsu Equipment Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo presented by Zions Bank! The best of the best will have the chance to win gold, silver and bronze medals across the eight primary rodeo disciplines. With a $1-million payout, these games promise to be one of the premier rodeo events in the world. Semi-finals take place July 19th – 22nd with finalists competing for the gold July 24th all at the brand new Days of ’47 Arena at the Utah State Fairpark. To that I say, “Yeeeehaaaaaa. I hope they don’t play any country music.” Good news! It runs through Monday. Diggy ding dang dong, that’s a lot or Roooo-deeee-ohhhh!

•Twilight Concert Series at Pioneer Park

This year’s Twilight Concert Series kicks off this year with Little Dragon, Xenia Rubinos, and Angel Music will get the series going at Pioneer Park. Don’t forget to take Trax, bike, and carpool to this staple of summer in Salt Lake.

•The Music of Prince with the Utah Symphony at The Montage Deer Valley

I’m not really sure how this works, but I am intrigued. “Little Red Corvette”…maybe. “Cream”…on the cello? Hell no! Either way, The Montage is stunning and if you’ve never been there you’re not trying hard enough.





•Decendents at The Complex

A staple of 90’s punk is touring on their new album, “Hypercaffium Spazzinate” with opener The Bronx.

•The Leo After Dark: Pie and Beer at The Leonardo

A joke as dead as the GOP’s health care bill (for now anyway). The Leonardo is getting in and that special holiday that Jack Mormons and heathens alike celebrate in lieu of remembering the handcart pilots of yesteryear. Pie, beer, and pizza! Leo After Dark is a party with a purpose – an event series that celebrates new ideas in art and technology. This event features DJ’s, dancing, cash bars, live demos and performances, free appetizers, pizza, beer, and…PIE! Explore all of our interactive exhibits including Flight, Woman/Women, Perception, and more! Dance in the cockpit of our C-131 aircraft, sip cocktails in our science laboratory or watch live art and tech demos in our workshop. Come out, loosen up, and learn about groundbreaking innovations and new horizons in art and technology. Hail Leo! Hail Satan! Hail Leo!

•Lyle Lovett at Red Butte

One time lover of Julia Roberts and great in Robert Altman’s “Short Cuts”, I like to think of him as Chris Isaak lite. I can promise with a six pack of Unita’s Gose and some spiced meats you’ll have a lovely time at Red Butte. It’s sold-out, but you should never let that stop you.

•Diana Krall at Montage Deer

The better half of Elvis Costello, the sultry voiced goddess is singing at one of the most romantic places in Utah. I am geninly a fan – no joke. This would be a date to impress if you’re trying to impress someone.

•UB40 and Matisyahu at The Complex

White reggae that isn’t even 311 or Sublime. Another great mother-boy date!

•Social Distortion at The Depot

One of our favorites, Mike Ness, returns to Salt Lake. This guy never stops and that’s why we love him. Also, this is sold out, so hit up those classifieds.

•Horsepower Heaven at Rock Mountain Raceways

Do yourself a favor and take your best earplugs. You won’t need to hear the jet cars because you’ll feel them. Insane power and awesome spectacle.

•Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC at Rio Tinto

It’s your Pioneer Day duty to cheer on RSL vs. KC at Tio Tinto for the full 90. Get there early for Carnival Real to get into the spirit!

•Aloe Blacc at Bright Light Big Stars at the Snow Park Amphitheatre in Park City

Thanks to Avicci we had a spell of electro-country, but Aloe is the real deal. I saw him a Coachella a couple years back. You could do a whole lot worse on a Sunday than to head up to PC for an early dinner and a show of this caliber.

•Chartity Bingo for Planned Parenthood at Beer Bar

Don’t snicker when you hear “I-69.” Just stand up and scream, “BIIIINNNNGOOOOO” even if you don’t have it. Just make sure you’re wearing protection. Isn’t charity wonderful? Join us at the BEER BAR back parking lot for Carnival games, dunk tank, food trucks, DJ’s, dance party, and of course; CHARITY BINGO (5-7pm)!!!! Come win prizes donated by your favorite local businesses and have a ball whilst making a difference! Tickets on sale now! All ticket sale proceeds go to Planned Parenthood.

•Shark Week at The Living Planet Aquarium

The ocean is still the scariest place in the world, and it has to do with these fish with fangs, however, you fear what you don’t know, so don’t miss out learning more about these fascinating ocean dwellers. We love shark week and it runs through the 29th!

•Days of ’47 Parade

Kicks off at 9 am in lovely downtown Salt Lake City. The one parade to rival Pride in this state, though for different reasons. Keep and eye out for Richie T doing some announcing.

•Pie and Beer Day at Beer Bar

One of many around Utah, no doubt. The 4th Annual Pie & Beer Day. Hosted by Bad Brad Wheeler, City Weekly and Beer Bar -3 pm to 7 pm. Pie Pass $25 includes 5 pie and beer pairings. Fundraising Event for the Utah Brewer’s Guild.

•Glass Animals at The Complex

They put out the best album of 2016 hands down and have finally made their way to Salt Lake…sadly, if you don’t have any tickets, you won’t without hitting the classified. This one is sold-out, too.

•Portugal. The Man at Red Butte

At times the universe is so cruel you can hardly bear it. Three of my all-time favorite bands are playing on the same night and science hasn’t caught up with the idea of making 3 of me. Choose your poison, because each one’s a winner. Portugal. the Man is one of the best live bands I have seen. Although, this one is sold-out, too! AHHHHHHHH!

•Chris Isaak at The Kenley Amphitheatre in Layton

I’ve seen Chris Isaak 15 times! Sure, laugh, but he’s one of the best showmen to ever do it.

