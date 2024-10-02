Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 10.02.2024

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 4th:  

  • Mod Sun at The Union Event Center
  • Ginger Root at The Depot

Saturday the 5th: 

  • Yung Gravy at The Complex
  • Atmosphere at The Union Event Center
  • The Pearl Jam Experience with Creep at The Depot
  • Breaking Benjamin/ Staind /Daughtry at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

On Sale Friday at 10am:

  • Royal Bliss – November 29 at The Depot
  • Collective Soul – January 20 at The Union Event Center
  • The Driver Era – March 26 at The Union Event Center
  • Teddy Swims -August 28 at The Plaza at America First Field
  • Billy Joel – Sting – May 23 – Rice-Eccles Stadium

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link 
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link 
  • 2024 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm (9/27-10/31)- Link
  • Cross E Ranch Fall Festival 2024 (9/20-10-30) – Link 
  • 2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link 
  • Haunted Houses Open 
    • Nightmare on 13thLink 
    • Castle of Chaos – Link 
    • Fear Factory – Link

Friday the 4th:

  • The Dark Arts Music Festival at Area 51 – Link 

Saturday the 25th:

  • The Dark Arts Music Festival at Area 51 – Link
  • 2024 NHL Preseason: Utah Hockey Club vs. Colorado Avalanche at Maverik Center – Link 
  • 2024 Haunted Hollows Fun Run at East Riverton Park – Link 
  • UFC 307 at Delta Center – Link 

Sunday the 6th:

  • The Dark Arts Music Festival at Area 51 – Link 

Farmers Markets

  • Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19thLink
  • 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12thLink 
  • 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12thLink 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link 
  • 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13thLink 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13thLink 
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top