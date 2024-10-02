Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 10.02.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 4th:
- Mod Sun at The Union Event Center
- Ginger Root at The Depot
Saturday the 5th:
- Yung Gravy at The Complex
- Atmosphere at The Union Event Center
- The Pearl Jam Experience with Creep at The Depot
- Breaking Benjamin/ Staind /Daughtry at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater
On Sale Friday at 10am:
- Royal Bliss – November 29 at The Depot
- Collective Soul – January 20 at The Union Event Center
- The Driver Era – March 26 at The Union Event Center
- Teddy Swims -August 28 at The Plaza at America First Field
- Billy Joel – Sting – May 23 – Rice-Eccles Stadium
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link
- 2024 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm (9/27-10/31)- Link
- Cross E Ranch Fall Festival 2024 (9/20-10-30) – Link
- Haunted Houses Open
Friday the 4th:
- The Dark Arts Music Festival at Area 51 – Link
Saturday the 25th:
- 2024 NHL Preseason: Utah Hockey Club vs. Colorado Avalanche at Maverik Center – Link
- 2024 Haunted Hollows Fun Run at East Riverton Park – Link
- UFC 307 at Delta Center – Link
Sunday the 6th:
Farmers Markets
- Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19th – Link
- 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12th – Link
- 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12th – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link
- 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13th – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13th – Link