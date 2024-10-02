Boner of the Day for October 2nd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: HE CREATED BIGGER, STRONGER ANIMALS SO PEOPLE COULD KILL THEM
A Montana man named Arthur Schubarth has been sentenced to six months in prison after illegally trying to create hybrid sheep. Schubarth used material from sheep in Kyrgyzstan, then he implanted the embryeos he created from those into sheep on his ranch. After which, a sheep species called Marco Polo argali was born. Schubarth used the seminal fluid of those sheep to then implant in other sheep. The end goal was for Schubarth to be able to sell the hybrids he had created to ranches that were made for private hunting, in hopes of making money for how large the hybrid sheep were.
via Yahoo!
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: KIDS ARE SHOOTING AT EACH OTHER EVERY DAY. I WANT THE LAW TO REFLECT THAT.
Karianne Lisonbee, Republican Representative from Clearfield, Utah, recently proposed to pass a bill for 18-year-olds to be able to openly carry firearms in public places. a This bill is sort of a revision of the bill in 2022 passed by Governor Spencer Cox, saying 21 years old is the minimum age for open carry in the state. “One of the precautionary reasons why we are doing this is because we found that a lot of people may be violating the law without even knowing it. I also want to be very clear that there are no changes in this bill that remove Second Amendment rights for Utahns,” said Lisonbee. Lisonbee states that not allowing all adults 18 years old and over is a violation of the Second Amendment. The bill also allows the use of open carry in apartment buildings and dorms, making it so landlords or management wishing to have no firearms on the premises invalid.
via KSL
Boner Candidate #3: THERE’S A SPECIAL PLACE IN HELL RESERVED FOR ROB
Rob Schneider, known for his acting but even more known for his controversial views on things such as vaccines, said earlier this week that Dikembe Mutombo, a former NBA player, died from a COVID-19 vaccine and not from brain cancer. “Rest in Peace…I’m sure this just (another) coincidence. But I took a pass on the Jab and I’m gonna not let anyone I know (and who will Listen) get it either!” posted Schneider on social media. Schneider’s post was posted on a video from Dikembe Mutombo’s social media promoting vaccinations. Former NBA commentator made a post in response to Scheider saying, “Dikembe fought hard for the past year. He died from brain cancer. He lived beyond an honorable life.” Many other people on social media responded to Schneider, calling him “vile” and also calling out Adam Sandler for having a friendship with Schneider.
via Yahoo!