Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 9.25.2024

Friday the 27th:
- Palaye Royale Friday, September 27th – The Depot
Saturday the 28th:
- Something Corporate at The Complex
- Descendents at The Union Event Center
On Sale Friday at 10am:
- Hulvey – April 1 at The Complex
- Silverstein with special guest Thursday – February 4 at The Complex
- Saint Motel -The Depot Friday, March 28, 2025
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link
- Salt Lake Bees vs. Oklahoma City Baseball Club – Last Games at Smiths Ballpark – Link
- Sweeney Todd at Draper Historic Theater 9/13-9/28 varying dates – Link
- Fan X Salt Lake Comic Con at Salt Palace (9/26-9/28) – Link
- Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Eccles Theater (9/26-9/28) – Link
- Jersey Boys (9/13-9/28) at Pioneer Theater Company – Link
- Kevin Nealon at Wiseguys (9/27-9/28) – Link
- 2024 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm (9/27-10/31)- Link
- Haunted Houses Open
- Jonathan Richman at Kilby Court SOLD OUT- Link
- Syndacite with DUFFREY & Lil Fish at Soundwell – Link
- 11th Annual Get to the River Festival (until 9/30) – Link
- Museum Mashup 3D Tree (9/1-9/27) – Link
- CELEBRACIÓN SINFÓNICA at Abravanel Hall (until 9/28) – Link
- West Jordan Monster Trucks & MotoCross Rally 2024 – Link
Saturday the 28th:
- Candlelight: 90s Unplugged at The Grand America – Link
- Fleetwood Visions Concert at Murray Park Amphitheatre – Link
- Sandy Heritage Festival on Main Street Park in Sandy – Link
- Creator’s Collective SLC Fall Market 11am – 4pm on West Temple near the Ballpark – Link
- Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show On Earth at Delta Center (until 9/29) – Link
- Marrlo Suzzanne And The Galaxxy Band – Elemental – A 70’S Rock Drag Show! At Metro Music Hall (21+ event) – Link
- 2024 Witch Run – Half Marathon, 10K, 5K at Gardner Village – Link
- Utah Royals vs Racing Louisville – Link
- Utah Utes Football vs Arizona – Link
Sunday the 29th:
- The National and The War On Drugs: Zen Diagram Tour at Granary Live – Link
- Jewish Arts Festival Jew Brew at I.J. and Jeanne Wagner Jewish Community Center – Link
- Real Monarchs vs Portland Timbers 2 – Link
Farmers Markets
- Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19th – Link
- 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12th – Link
- 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12th – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link
- 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13th – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13th – Link