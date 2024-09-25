Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 9.25.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 27th:  

  • Palaye Royale Friday, September 27th – The Depot

Saturday the 28th: 

  • Something Corporate at The Complex
  • Descendents at The Union Event Center

On Sale Friday at 10am:

  • Hulvey – April 1 at The Complex
  • Silverstein with special guest Thursday – February 4 at The Complex
  • Saint Motel -The Depot Friday, March 28, 2025

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link 
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link 
  • Salt Lake Bees vs. Oklahoma City Baseball Club – Last Games at Smiths Ballpark – Link 
  • Sweeney Todd at Draper Historic Theater 9/13-9/28 varying dates – Link 
  • Fan X Salt Lake Comic Con at Salt Palace (9/26-9/28) – Link 
  • Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Eccles Theater (9/26-9/28) – Link 
  • Jersey Boys (9/13-9/28) at Pioneer Theater Company – Link
  • Kevin Nealon at Wiseguys (9/27-9/28) – Link 
  • 2024 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm (9/27-10/31)- Link 
  • Haunted Houses Open 
    • Nightmare on 13thLink 
    • Castle of Chaos – Link 
    • Fear Factory – Link

Friday the 27th:

  • Jonathan Richman at Kilby Court SOLD OUT- Link 
  • Syndacite with DUFFREY & Lil Fish at Soundwell – Link 
  • 11th Annual Get to the River Festival (until 9/30) – Link 
  • Museum Mashup 3D Tree (9/1-9/27) – Link 
  • CELEBRACIÓN SINFÓNICA at Abravanel Hall (until 9/28) – Link
  • West Jordan Monster Trucks & MotoCross Rally 2024 – Link 

Saturday the 28th:

  • Candlelight: 90s Unplugged at The Grand America – Link
  • Fleetwood Visions Concert at Murray Park Amphitheatre – Link 
  • Sandy Heritage Festival on Main Street Park in Sandy – Link 
  • Creator’s Collective SLC Fall Market 11am – 4pm on West Temple near the Ballpark – Link 
  • Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show On Earth at Delta Center (until 9/29) – Link 
  • Marrlo Suzzanne And The Galaxxy Band – Elemental – A 70’S Rock Drag Show! At Metro Music Hall (21+ event) – Link 
  • 2024 Witch Run – Half Marathon, 10K, 5K at Gardner Village – Link
  • Utah Royals vs Racing Louisville – Link 
  • Utah Utes Football vs Arizona – Link 

Sunday the 29th:

  • The National and The War On Drugs: Zen Diagram Tour at Granary Live Link
  • Jewish Arts Festival Jew Brew at I.J. and Jeanne Wagner Jewish Community Center – Link 
  • Real Monarchs vs Portland Timbers 2 – Link 

Farmers Markets

  • Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19thLink
  • 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12thLink 
  • 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12thLink 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link 
  • 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13thLink 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13thLink 
