Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 9.25.2024

Friday the 27th:

Palaye Royale Friday, September 27th – The Depot

Saturday the 28th:

Something Corporate at The Complex

Descendents at The Union Event Center

On Sale Friday at 10am:

Hulvey – April 1 at The Complex

Silverstein with special guest Thursday – February 4 at The Complex

Saint Motel -The Depot Friday, March 28, 2025

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. Oklahoma City Baseball Club – Last Games at Smiths Ballpark – Link

Sweeney Todd at Draper Historic Theater 9/13-9/28 varying dates – Link

Fan X Salt Lake Comic Con at Salt Palace (9/26-9/28) – Link

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Eccles Theater (9/26-9/28) – Link

Jersey Boys (9/13-9/28) at Pioneer Theater Company – Link

Kevin Nealon at Wiseguys (9/27-9/28) – Link

2024 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm (9/27-10/31)- Link

Haunted Houses Open Nightmare on 13 th – Link Castle of Chaos – Link Fear Factory – Link



Jonathan Richman at Kilby Court SOLD OUT- Link

Syndacite with DUFFREY & Lil Fish at Soundwell – Link

11th Annual Get to the River Festival (until 9/30) – Link

Museum Mashup 3D Tree (9/1-9/27) – Link

CELEBRACIÓN SINFÓNICA at Abravanel Hall (until 9/28) – Link

West Jordan Monster Trucks & MotoCross Rally 2024 – Link

Candlelight: 90s Unplugged at The Grand America – Link

Fleetwood Visions Concert at Murray Park Amphitheatre – Link

Sandy Heritage Festival on Main Street Park in Sandy – Link

Creator’s Collective SLC Fall Market 11am – 4pm on West Temple near the Ballpark – Link

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show On Earth at Delta Center (until 9/29) – Link

Marrlo Suzzanne And The Galaxxy Band – Elemental – A 70’S Rock Drag Show! At Metro Music Hall (21+ event) – Link

2024 Witch Run – Half Marathon, 10K, 5K at Gardner Village – Link

Utah Royals vs Racing Louisville – Link

Utah Utes Football vs Arizona – Link

Sunday the 29th:

The National and The War On Drugs: Zen Diagram Tour at Granary Live – Link

Jewish Arts Festival Jew Brew at I.J. and Jeanne Wagner Jewish Community Center – Link

Real Monarchs vs Portland Timbers 2 – Link

Farmers Markets