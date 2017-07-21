Boner (Round One) for July 21st, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: DAMN TRUCK…PARK IN FRONT OF MY HOUSE WILL YOU?

On Wednesday, Florida resident Jorge Jove clearly couldn’t stomach the sight of an AT&T work truck parked out front of his house. Naturally, police say, he retrieved a revolver and started shooting out the tires and engine. Jove, a 64-year-old retired firefighter who lives in the city of Hialeah, was captured on video methodically shooting out all four corners of the unblinking truck. He moves around it calmly, reloading his gun several times, firing off at least 18 shots.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I’M NOT RACIST; I JUST SAY RACIST THINGS.

With cute, hydrating face masks and BB creams all the rage in beauty, it’s clear that Korean self-care techniques have landed in the global spotlight. But even with its growing prestige, the Korean beauty industry can’t escape the pettiness of racism. Chanel Brusco, a Swiss beauty blogger known online as Cocomadkilla, has faced a storm of criticism this week after insulting Asian people by calling them “ching-chongs” in a review for a K-beauty product from a company called Glowrious. “As you may have noticed, you discover a lot of funny stuff in the east,” Brusco wrote in a post published in early July. “Many of us don’t always understand the ‘Ching Chongs’ with the black hair and funny clothes (hihi). But what makes us all the same, is our love for sleep and beautiful skin.” Read More

Boner Candidate #3: YOU RUINED MY REPUTATION

A California teacher who was jailed for having sex with a 16-year-old student — is now suing him for damaging her reputation, according to a report. Tara Stumph, 36, a married former Arroyo Grande High School teacher, was sentenced to 180 days in the slammer for having sex with a person under 18. But the former cooking teacher came out swinging by filing a counterclaim, claiming the victim defamed her “to various classmates, family and other members of the community,” The Tribune of San Luis Obispo reported. Stumph and her former employer, the Lucia Mar school district, were named as defendants in a lawsuit by the victim’s family. The boy’s family and the district are expected to enter a binding mediation process with Santa Barbara mediator Henry Bongiovi, the paper reported. Stumph’s teaching license was pulled after her conviction, but she will not have to register as a sex offender when she is released from San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Read More