Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington is Dead at 41 of Suicide

This is heartbreaking…

It has barely been 2 months since we learned of Chris Cornell’s death (Chris Cornell would have been 53 today). Now we have to look at this, another person who has brought amazing art into our lives only to make the decision to take his own. Chester Bennington of Linkin Park is dead at 41 years of age as TMZ and now, many other news outlets are reporting.

He leaves behind six children from two wives. He suffered substance abuse issues and was abused when he was younger, according to reports.

We learned this week that suicide is the leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 17 in Utah. This has got to stop as we think about how to help people who fall into depression and seek suicide as a way out. It’s not the way out. There’s ALWAYS something to live for.

The Utah Chapter of Suicide Prevention can help and will help. If you need help, if someone know needs help, reach out!

Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 741-741

Our hearts are broken for the members of Linking Park, fans, friends, peers, and anyone who Chester’s music has touched today. Please feel free to text us with requests and your thoughts and memories at 33986.