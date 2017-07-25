Boner (Round One) for July 25th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: THERE’S NO LAW THAT SAYS WE HAVE TO HELP

COCOA, Fla. — group of Florida teens who taunted a drowning man while filming his death from afar will not be criminally charged, according to police. In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys — who are between the ages of 14 and 16 — can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family’s Cocoa, Florida, home. Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim’s final moments. The teens can be heard warning the man that he was “going to die” and they were not going to help him. At one point, one of the teen boys can be heard laughing, saying “he dead.” The state of Florida currently does not have a law where a citizen is obligated to render aid or call for help for anyone in distress. “If there was (a law like that) we would charge them,” Cocoa Police Department spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez told CNN by phone. “The family is frustrated … the detectives are frustrated, that we cannot hold anyone accountable for this,” Martinez added. “No one deserves to go like that.”

Boner Candidate #2: HEY, I WENT BACK FOR HER.

An Arizona dad landed behind bars for allegedly stranding his 10-year-old daughter in the desert without shoes or water. Christopher Charles Watson, 28, of Kingman, was charged with felony domestic child abuse after the girl was found alone sobbing Saturday morning in 91-degree heat, according to news station KSNV. Authorities said that Watson and his daughter got into a fight so he decided to take her for a car ride to calm her down. He admitted to officers that he forced her out of the truck and left her shoeless in the desert. Police said that a passerby contacted 911 after she saw her crying and walking barefoot on asphalt and took the girl home. According to Watson, he drove home and waited 15 minutes before returning, but could not find his daughter. The 10-year-old told police that her dad bit her and she hit her head when he sped away from the desert, news station KPNX reported. She also reported having a headache and pain in her neck. She was brought to Kingman Regional Medical Center, where she was treated and later released into Department of Child Safety custody. Authorities said that Watson was sleeping and reeked of alcohol when he was arrested. He was brought to Mohave County Jail for booking. He was no longer listed in custody on Monday, according to court records.

Boner Candidate #3: WE TOLD THEM NOT TO DO IT

The Confederate flag is like a cockroach. It keeps popping up, no matter how many times you try to kill it. The latest appearance was at the Draper Days Parade on July 15 as the Utah chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans proudly marched in Confederate uniforms next to a car bearing a banner with a Confederate flag logo on the front. “I couldn’t believe it and immediately snapped a photo for evidence,” wrote blogger and Draper resident Sunny Washington. “As the group approached us, the cheers we had been hearing for the last hour quickly grew into complete silence. We were speechless.” Washington, a Korean who is married to an African-American man, said her family has been warmly received in Draper and “this can be our forever place to live.” But the Confederate flag logo in the parade, she said, left a chill. She posted a comment about her concerns on the city’s website and received a response that the parade is run by a 501(c)(3), not the city. It should be noted, though, that the city helps finance the event. Washington also was told that the Confederate group was cautioned beforehand not to display the Confederate flag.

