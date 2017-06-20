Boner (Round One) for June 20th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: UTAH REPUBLICANS…THIS IS YOUR GUY!

The Republican nominated by delegates for the special-election primary ballot to replace retiring Rep. Jason Chaffetz once posted a doctored photo on his blog to show an image of him spanking KSL radio host Doug Wright. “Take that, you little elitist curmudgeon,” says the caption under the photo of Chris Herrod putting Wright on his knee and giving him a good whack. Another photo on Herrod’s blog, which has since been taken down but preserved by others from archives, is of former Sutherland Institute President Paul Mero altered to look like Marie Antoinette, with the caption, “Let Them Eat Cake.”

Boner Candidate #2: TODAY JUST WASN’T MY DAY, I GUESS.

A retired police officer recently charged with having more than 200 pounds of marijuana told Utah Highway Patrol troopers as he was being arrested that “sometimes it’s worth the risk,” according to newly unsealed court documents. Edward Jasper Hansen, 67, of Decatur, Georgia, was charged May 24 in Tooele’s 3rd District Court with possessing more than 100 pounds of marijuana, a second-degree felony; and manufacturing or delivering drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Hansen is a retired detective from the Atlanta Police Department, according to the UHP. At the time of his arrest, Hansen told troopers he had “retired from Atlanta PD in 1994 and worked in robbery and sex crimes,” according to a search warrant affidavit.

Boner Candidate #3: ORIENTAL. WHAT’S WRONG WITH ORIENTAL?

The Supreme Court held Monday no one could tell The Slants they can’t use an offensive term for their band name. So Mike Francesa decided he didn’t want anyone telling him what offensive terms he can and can’t use. The decision struck down part of a law that prevented the musical group from copywriting their band name because it contains a racial slur. The case is expected to have ramifications for sports teams such as the Redskins and Braves, which likely will be allowed to keep their names after the ruling. When a listener called up to discuss the case, the WFAN host repeatedly used the outdated, racially charged term “Orientals” and “Oriental-Americans.”

