Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of June 21st

•Party Favor at Gallivan Center

This free concert series continues at the Gallivan Center this week so we can properly see how we all dance when we are mixed with thousands of people at the Gallivan Center. Party Favor, DJ and producer extraordinaire, will throw down. He grew up in Park City, so it’s somewhat of a homecoming. Opening guests are Sheilds, Tee Jay, Z & Z, Dj DIZZ. Doors open at 6p, and while the show is free, once we’re full, we’re full, so get there early. All-ages show with a bar area for those 21+!

•Poptone at The Depot

A show tailored for Todd Nuke’em. Poptone features Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins from Bauhaus, Tones on Tail and Love and Rockets. Reminds me of the days I used to hang out at Sanctuary!

•Utah Arts Festival at Library Square

There is a lot this weekend and you’ve got to take as much in as you can before we once again turn into the frozen Zion tundra. If you didn’t know, this year the theme is #UnitedInArt. How? Well, we all like painting, printing, carving, spoken work, mixed media, kinetic art, passive art, sculpture, film, photography, mimes, music, comedy, graffiti, prints, etchings, edibles (not that kind), beverage arts, dancing, body art, native art, clean socks, fashion, theatre, theater, pop art, postmodern, modern, and…you get the idea. The point is, we are united! The Fest goes through Sunday!

•Nick Murphy AKA Chet Faker Bonanza Campout Preparty at Elevate

Can’t wait for Bonanza Campout to kick off? Well, get a taste with this party before the party. 21+

•The Shins at Ogden Twilight

James Mercer returns with the band we all fell in love with over Zack Braff’s infinite void. This one will be packed! Make sure you use your Twilight ticket as your UTA pass for the night, so those of you in Salt Lake and Provo have no excuse. Just don’t miss the last train or your be sleeping on the roof of Alleged!

•H2O and Fail to Follow at The Complex

The Shins too soft? Nick Murphy too dancey? The Arts Festival too exciting? Well, The Complex has your aggro outlet. Also, it’s all-ages, so take your little brother or sister and show them what they missed before they existed.





•Bonanza Campout and Music Festival

A 3-day music in Utah? Oh, that crazy. But it isn’t. In its 2nd year and it’s already what everyone has been talking about since the announcement. With Airborne Toxic Event, Robert Delong, Kongos, Cut Copy, The Moth & the Flame, Mutemath, Bob Moses, and I haven’t even mentioned any of the headliners yet! Camping is full, but tickets are still available.

•2017 Adventure+Gear Expo at Snowbird

The crown to Adventure Week, the Adventure+Gear Expo is FREE to attend with over 85 vendors, a film festival, live music, activities, a 5K, frisbee golf, and a whole lot more. Fantastic for the whole family. Runs through Sunday!

•Brien Posehn at Wise Guys Comedy Club

Even with everything else going on, you need laughter, now…more than ever. Brian Posehn has been busy for a while. As a writer/actor/stand-up comic he doesn’t have a ton of down time. Brian has most recently been seen on the acclaimed Netflix show, Lady Dynamite and FX’s You’re The Worst and in his recurring roles on The Big Bang Theory and New Girl. He was one of the stars of Comedy Central’s popular show, The Sarah Silverman Program. He has also appeared on such seminal sitcoms as Seinfeld, NewsRadio, Everybody Loves Raymond and Friends and a recurring role on Just Shoot Me. In the sketch comedy world he’s known as one of the writers and performers on HBO’s acclaimed Mr. Show, in 2015 he co-produced Odenkirk and Cross’s return to sketch with the Netflix hit, With Bob and David. He was featured in the films, Devil’s Rejects and The Five Year Engagement. Last year he had his first starring role in the dark, indie comedy, Uncle Nick. In other words, you’ve seen him around! Shows today and tomorrow!

•Frank Caliendo at Draper Amphitheatre

Oh man…all the funny on Friday. He does all the impressions!

•23rd Annual Vans’ Warped Tour at Utah State Fairpark

23 years and where would be I without this festival. I met Fat Mike here. I was introduced to The Reverend Horton Head. I bumped into Ice-T. All the memories. This year headliners are Hawthorne Heights, The Ataris, GWAR, American Authors and oh so much more!

•Rick and Morty Rickmobile at Black Cat Comics

The ultimate fanboy experience since the Oscar-Meyer Weiner Mobile hasn’t been spotted anywhere near Utah this year.

•Nitro World Games at Rice-Eccles Stadium

In 2016, action sports competition was changed FOREVER. They said it couldn’t be done… They were wrong! Stars emerged. Minds were blown. And the impossible became a reality. And that was only the beginning. Nitro World Games is BACK and you can be there, to witness history in the making! After making global headlines in its debut year, with electrifying feats, an unprecedented amount of world firsts, and millions watching on NBC and online across the globe, Nitro World Games will now raise the bar even higher. The groundbreaking competition returns to Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 24 when Rice-Eccles Stadium hosts an adrenaline-fueled competition to see who will be crowned world champion in action sports’ most exciting disciplines: FMX, BMX, Skate, Inline and Scooter. NBC will televise the action-packed finals in primetime in the U.S.

•Sip-N-Soar Summer Kickoff at Utah Olympics Park

Ski jumps, pools, you, maybe a beer or two. What more do you need to know?

•4th Annual Pooch Patio Party at Campfire Lounge

Remember that movie “Must Love Dogs”? Yeah, me either, but it’s probably just like that. Your doggie must be licensed with tags to attend. You need your papers, too so they know you are old enough to drink around animals…and the dogs, too! HEYYYYOOOOHHHH!

•Styx and REO Speedwagon at USANA

My dad made me include this.

•20th Anniversary at Cheers to You

Salt Lake’s best Friday night karaoke bar, Cheers to You, is downtown’s pure bar DNA. There’s always they most amazing cross section of people and regulars. Get there early, you might not know it by looking at the outside, but there will be a line. This place is a church for many of Salt Lake’s libatious!

