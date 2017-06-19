X96 I.P.O. | June 18, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Queens of the Stone Age “The Way You Used to Do” (Performing at The Complex on October 9th with Royal Blood)
- The Cribs “Year of Hate”
- LCD Soundsystem “Call the Police” (new album out on September 1st)
- Phoenix “Ti Amo”
- The National “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”
- Arcade Fire “Creature Comfort”
- George Ezra “Don’t Matter Now”
- Death From Above “Freeze Me”
- Portugal. the Man “So Young”
- Washed Out “Hard to Say Goodbye”
- Pvris “What’s Wrong” (performing with 30 Seconds to Mars and Muse on September 20th at USANA)
- The War on Drugs “Holding On”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.