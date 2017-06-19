Life

X96 I.P.O. | June 18, 2017

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Queens of the Stone Age “The Way You Used to Do” (Performing at The Complex on October 9th with Royal Blood)
  • The Cribs “Year of Hate”
  • LCD Soundsystem “Call the Police” (new album out on September 1st)
  • Phoenix “Ti Amo”
  • The National “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”
  • Arcade Fire “Creature Comfort”
  • George Ezra “Don’t Matter Now”
  • Death From Above “Freeze Me”
  • Portugal. the Man “So Young”
  • Washed Out “Hard to Say Goodbye”
  • Pvris “What’s Wrong” (performing with 30 Seconds to Mars and Muse on September 20th at USANA)
  • The War on Drugs “Holding On”

