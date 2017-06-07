Boner (Round One) for June 7th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: NOW WAIT….HE’S A HIGH SCHOOL PSYCHOLOGIST?

A New Jersey high school fired a psychologist after allegations that include him calling a girl a “slut.” Brett D. Holeman, 43, was fired from Freehold Regional High School after he allegedly told a student that his ex-girlfriend was a “slut” who was “banging other guys.” He also reportedly told the heartbroken student that he could “f–k 40 girls” once he left for college, NJ.com reported. Holeman is also accused of calling faculty members “bitches” and “mentally ill,” as well as referring to a former student as “my little girl.” The psychologist had worked at the school since 2004. He was let go last month following a tenure hearing, according to a recently released arbitration decision.

Boner Candidate #2: SOMETIMES THE CRUELTY OF PEOPLE IS ASTOUNDING

Three boys have been arrested in connection to a video showing a senseless attack on a mentally-challenged man in Germantown, Pennsylvania. In the Facebook video, a boy is seen sucker-punching the 38-year-old victim as two others watch and laugh. The disabled man staggers back in shock and pain before a second boy appears to lunge at him for another attack. Philadelphia Police said that three suspects, who range in age from 12 to 15, were taken into custody Tuesday from school. Authorities are still searching for a fourth suspect, who is 15-years-old, according to news station WPVI.

Boner Candidate #3: I DO NOT SUPPORT A LIVING WAGE.

Karen Handel, the Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, said Tuesday that she does "not support a livable wage." Among the questions posed to Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff during a televised debate was whether they favor of a minimum wage increase. Ossoff, who came just shy of receiving enough votes in the April primary to avoid a June 20 runoff against Handel, said he does — that "the minimum wage should be a livable wage." "Look, if somebody's working a 40-hour workweek, they deserve the kind of standard of living that Americans expect," Ossoff said. "That's part of the American dream, and there are too many folks having trouble making ends meet." Handel followed up by saying the issue is "an example of the fundamental difference between a liberal and a conservative." Read More