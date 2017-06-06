Blink-182 Share Very Touching Music Video

Right in the feels.

Blink-182 have just shared a new video for “Home is Such a Lonely Place.” Yes, in the vein of “Stay Together for the Kids” things get mushy. Apparently, the video is full of clips of the guys before they head on tour, which means leaving their families.

The video for “Home is Such a Lonely Place” was probably the easiest we’ve ever filmed. All we had to do was be ourselves at home with our family and friends, as we prepared to leave for tour. Consequently, it’s also our most personal and honest videos, and one of my favorites.