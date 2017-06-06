Fresh X: Death From Above “Freeze Me”

Thankfully, Foo Fighters aren’t the only ones playing guitar.

Death from Above (they just dumped the “1979” after a long back and forth with James Murphy’s, of LCD Soundsystem fame, DFA records according to Consequence of Sound) and the song it good – really good. Thankfully, when they debuted this song on the BBC they said we won’t have to wait 10 years for a full album. Hail Death From Above!