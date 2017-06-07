Boner (Round Two) for June 7th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: THAT VIDEO OF ME IS NOT ME

A television reporter who was fired for berating a cop during an expletive-filled tirade outside of a Philadelphia comedy club says she feels “ruined” and wants to apologize to the officer after getting threats.Colleen Campbell, 28, of Philadelphia, said she only learned that her cringe-worthy rant outside of Helium on Sunday was caught on camera and posted to Facebook after she was busted on charges of resisting arrest, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Boner Candidate #2: SORRY. I HAD TO DO THAT.

A California paramedic faces charges for allegedly fondling a seizing woman in need of medical assistance. Jared Evans, 32, turned himself in Monday after learning there was a warrant for his arrest, according to news station KTXL. He was charged with sexual battery for his alleged misconduct working in the capacity as a Sacramento paramedic.

Boner Candidate #3: SHE LOOKED SUSPICIOUS…YOU KNOW…MUSLIM

A Minneapolis-area high school security guard is on leave following an altercation involving a Muslim student who accuses him of putting her in handcuffs and removing her headscarf. The Council on American-Islamic Relations said Monday that a male student was harassing the 15-year-old sophomore and calling her a terrorist.

