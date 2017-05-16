Boner (Round One) for May 16th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: BAD GRANDPA ROBS A BANK

A Florida man in his 20s is facing charges after authorities say he disguised himself as a senior citizen to rob two banks. Abraham Maghen, of Hollywood, allegedly held up two banks one week apart in South Florida this month, bagging some $50,000 in cash. The first time, cops allege Maghen, 26, stole $10,000 from a Chase bank in Pembroke Pines, where the FBI said he was wearing an old man disguise when he pulled out a gun and demanded cash. Agents believe he spent most of the money the following day at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, according to WSVN.

Boner Candidate #2: KILL ALL THE JOURNALISTS! NO, I JOKE. I JOKE.

Milos Zeman, the president of the Czech Republic since 2013, is no stranger to controversy. He once suggested that vegetarians and teetotalers should be put to death — and then added that he was referring to Hitler, who abstained from alcohol and meat. He has referred to news reporters as “manure” and “hyenas.” He has called Islam a “religion of death. Mr. Zeman’s latest incendiary remark came on Sunday. In Beijing for an international conference to discuss Beijing’s $1 trillion “One Belt, One Road” plan to shake up the global economic order, Mr. Zeman was chatting with Russia’s president, Vladimir V. Putin, when he appeared to suddenly suggest that journalists be killed.

Boner Candidate #3: YOU DON’T THINK MY GUN CAN SHOOT?

A 39-year-old man living in Rivieria Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge after he shot and killed another man Saturday who made fun of his firearm, according to an arrest report. Jose Chacon is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Jail. Aside from murder, Chacon is also facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Alfonso Rodriguez, 41, died at the scene. Chacon and Rodriguez were "seasonal roofing workers" who traveled around the country together and lived in the same residence in the 700 block of West Seventh Street, the report said. Chacon and Rodriguez began to argue at about 7:30 a.m., residents at the home told Riviera Beach police.