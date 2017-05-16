Corey O’Brien’s Concert & Event Calendar | Week of May 17th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

To get this blog sent to your phone every Wednesday at noon text EVENTS to 33986 (Message and data rates may apply).

Corey’s Concert and Event Calendar is sponsored by:

Have an event on the horizon? Submit it using the form at the bottom of this post and Corey may feature it.

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!



•Real Salt Lake vs. New York City at Rio Tinto

Breakout for a full 90 as RSL take on NY at Rio Tino. Make sure to get there early for Carnival Real and hang out with the X96 crew.

•Big Lebowski Movie Night at Brewvies

You should dawn your jellies and get down for some White Russians and mourn the loss of Jackie Treehorn last year. He’s probably in heaven treating objects like women as I write this. Also, Bohemian Brewery will be releasing their “Little Lebowski” brew. The best thing you can do on a Thursday night, but that’s just my opinion, man.

•Steve-O at Wiseguys

You can’t live forever by stapling your testicles to your leg, but Steve-O makes a good case that you actually, possibly could. These days Steve-O is taking his act more toward standup comedy. If anything, you’ll be entertained! How can you not like Steve-O? Steve-O has become a household name and it all started when he snatched a video camera from his father’s closet when he was fifteen years old. From there he started producing homemade skateboarding videos featuring dangerous stunts mixed with comical behavior. He was born in London and by the age of twelve, had lived in five countries and communicated fluently in three different languages. He holds citizenship in three countries – the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. He’s performing through Sunday night!

•The 5th Annual Crystal Festival

If you missed the last 4, well it’s about time you got with it. “Explore and the ancient world” is what they’re telling you that you’ll be doing if you have the gull. Come learn, explore and try new things! The Crystal Festival is a festival celebrating the Magic in Mother-Nature. Free and open to the entire family! (Including 4 legged friends on a leash or being held.)We will feature classes, readers, workshops, craft corner, vendors, and much more! This 2-day festival and show is a fantastic way to explore crystals, gems, minerals, and stones of all kinds in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Goes today and tomorrow at 1017 S Main Street in Salt Lake.

•Strange Familia, Mojave Nomads, and Goldmyth at Kilby Court

Mojave Nomads are one of our X96 Live and Local artists, so can vouch for them, big time! The other two could very well pleasant surprises. Go out and support some local music, sucka!

•Annual Sugarhouse Pub Crawl

Apparently, it’s American Craft Beer Week, so hit up the Sugahood (R.I.P. the Sugashack, a.k.a. The Shed, a.k.a. Beer Bar). It’s the 3rd annual, so you should get in early before it becomes too big to be cool in a few years. The crawl begins at 12:00 pm – participants can stop by any of the participating locations to grab a “passport” which will need to be stamped by all 9 pubs to be entered into a drawing for great prizes. No purchase necessary, but definitely encouraged, to receive the location’s stamp. The stamps can win you prizes like concerts and Idaho Brewfest tickets (Idaho: they assume you know the difference between a bar and a restaurant). Should be a great time with stops at Campfire, The Tap Room, Fiddler’s Elbow, SugarHouse Pub, Black Sheep at Epic Brewing Company, Mellow Mushroom The RUIN, Trolley Wing Company, and Wasatch Brewery. PACE YOURSELF!

•Radio From Hell Bowling Mixer at Fat Cats

After you round out your Sugarhouse crawl, head over to Fat Cats (get an Uber, jerky) and join Kerry, Bill, and Gina for some bowling from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with $0.99 per game and $0.99 shoe rental. Yes, they do serve beer there in cause you were wondering. Revel in your day drunk, I guess.

•New Order Night at Area 51

Todd Nuke’em may not even be able to contain his will to stay home as Area 51 dedicates and entire evening to his favorite band. Dj Courtney & DJ Mikhale presents

Another Kickass Monthly tribute night in the downstairs bar. It’s a New Order dance party! New Order Night T- Shirt giveaways!!!! & Buttons too . . . 21 & over

•Dinner and Drinx with MiNX at Canella’s

Get some music theater with your Sunday dining as MiNX with entertain as you enjoy the always yummy food at Canella’s…tell Joey that Corey sent you and he’ll be like, “who?”

Have an event? Tell Corey about it…

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Event Name:

Event Date: Tell Corey about your event:

Would you like X96 to contact you about advertising your event? Yes No

UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…