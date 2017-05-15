Life

X96 I.P.O. | May 14, 2017

Posted on
IPO_0514

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Paramore “Hard Time” **Coming to the UVU Events Center on September 22nd**
  • The Kooks “Be Who You Are”
  • Lord Huron “Night We Met”
  • The National “The System Only Dreams in Darkness”
  • Catfish and the Bottlemen “Twice”
  • Saint Motel “Destroyer”
  • Gorillaz “Andromeda”
  • Foster the People “Doing It For the Money”
  • Tash Sultana “Jungle”
  • Blink-182 “Wildfire”
  • LCD Soundsystem “Call the Police”
  • K. Flay “High Enough”

