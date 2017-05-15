X96 I.P.O. | May 14, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Paramore “Hard Time” **Coming to the UVU Events Center on September 22nd**
- The Kooks “Be Who You Are”
- Lord Huron “Night We Met”
- The National “The System Only Dreams in Darkness”
- Catfish and the Bottlemen “Twice”
- Saint Motel “Destroyer”
- Gorillaz “Andromeda”
- Foster the People “Doing It For the Money”
- Tash Sultana “Jungle”
- Blink-182 “Wildfire”
- LCD Soundsystem “Call the Police”
- K. Flay “High Enough”
