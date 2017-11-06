Boner (Round One) for November 6th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: THAT A DEAD DEER YOU GOT THERE SON?

Here’s a story you can find only at Walmart! There really isn’t a whole lot you CAN’T do at Walmart. Just look at the People of Walmart website if you don’t believe us.But, bringing in a deer carcass and then trying to shoplift beer is where the line is apparently drawn. Believe it or not, it happened Monday in Roseburg, Oregon. Jesse Canida is the man responsible for this latest bizarre headline. He had the deer and a bunch of empty beer cans in a cart when he entered the store at 12:20 p.m. Not surprisingly, police determined he was intoxicated. He was arrested after attempting to conceal 24 oz beers among other items in his shopping cart. Canida refused to give the beer back when loss prevention confronted him. Amazingly, he was only cited in the incident.

Boner Candidate #2: WE’LL ONLY LOOK AT THE VIDEO IF WE HAVE TO.

Windsor Charter Academy’s decision to install cameras in its high school bathrooms isn’t sitting well with some parents who argue the move violates their students’ right to privacy. Windsor Charter Academy executive director Rebecca Teeples said the installation of cameras improves safety for students while helping secure the building. “We had surveillance cameras in our plans from the very start. It was part of the design of the new wing,” Teeples said. “We want to make sure our students are safe and secure.” Trevor Garrett, a parent of three students at Windsor Charter Academy, said the decision violates students’ right to privacy. “The first word that comes to mind is disgusting,” Garrett said. “I never thought it would be on anyone’s mind to put cameras in bathrooms anywhere.”

Boner Candidate #3: HEY…YA GOTTA LEAVE YOUR MARK.

Volunteers found a suprising act of vandalism amid the white Navajo sandstone of Snow Canyon State Park. According to our media partner St. George News, a person or persons hiked over a mile into the park from the White Rock trailhead and into a remote area where they spray-painted the rock. Kristen Comella, Snow Canyon’s park manager, said the graffiti was discovered a few weeks ago by a volunteer trail steward who took photos and shared them with park staff. Authorities are unclear on the meaning of the colors, names or numbers but, St. George News reports, they believe they could be tied to school colors or contain other identifying information.“In this instance, spray paint is one of the hardest acts of vandalism to remove,” Comella said. “Depending on the type of rock that it’s on, it can be very challenging to remove that substance from the rock without doing additional damage.”

