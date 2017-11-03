In honor of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2018, I started thinking about Gina’s Favorite Things. My birthday and Christmas are coming up, so this should be a handy shopping list for you…
1- Turtle Scrub: I’m addicted to this. It smells like coffee and cinnamon and I never know if I should eat it or rub it all over my body in the shower. Rub it. You’ll be soft and smell good all day.
2- Toaster Tongs: No ordinary tongs will do! They are tiny and cute an made of wood so you don’t electrocute yourself.
3 – Murder Blanket: Napping with a hug…or to weigh down a body.
4 – Sugarhouse Distillery Bourbon: I love bourbon. I love supporting local business. Simple.
5 – Laziz Muhammara: I could eat an entire bathtub full of this wonderful stuff.
