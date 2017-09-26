Boner (Round One) for September 26th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT CHEER ARE THEY LEADING HERE?

Video has emerged of a group of high school cheerleaders performing on the sidelines of a football field while seemingly wearing lingerie. The video uploaded to FlyHeight captures the cheerleaders performing their synchronized routine, albeit appear to wear suspenders, boots and skimpy clothing. Each cheerleader is also holding a travel bag. ‘High school cheerleaders’ dressed in lingerie appear in video

Eye-raising routine: Video uploaded to FlyHeight shows a group of high school cheerleaders wearing revealing outfits

Some are alleging that the cheerleaders’ costume is lingerie. The cheerleaders are students at a Miami High School. The scantily-clad girls, believed to be from a high school in Miami, were clad in blue in black and their coordinated dance was mostly composed of hip gyrations.

Boner Candidate #2: WANNA SEE SOMETHING GROSS?

A Pennsylvania funeral director has been charged with abusing corpses for allegedly taking cellphone pictures of the dead to “gross out” her friends and family. Twenty-seven-year-old Angeliegha Stewart also faces a marijuana charge, after Monroe County detectives found conversations about deals when they searched her phone last month amid their investigation into the photos. Authorities say Stewart took pictures of one corpse during an organ-harvesting process and others of a decomposing corpse. Some of the corpses were in caskets; some were not. Authorities on Monday were still identifying the corpses.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: LET’S TRY IT AGAIN. ALL TOGETHER NOW: “HEIL HITLER”

A substitute teacher in Georgia, Vermont, has been fired after she taught her students the Nazi salute and had them demonstrate it with her, according to local media reports. The teacher, who was not identified, was filling in as a long-term substitute for a third-grade class at Georgia Elementary & Middle School, per NBC5. According to Seven Days, the incident took place Thursday as students were returning from the cafeteria to their classroom. School officials say the children were walking with their arms raised in the traditional Nazi salute, with their teacher demonstrating the post alongside them. A parent in the parking lot witnessed the group and said the teacher “then raised her arm slightly and said, ‘and now we say, Heil Hitler,’” per the Milton Independent.

Read More